The Stars placed Duchene (lower body) on long-term injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 29.

Duchene landed on injured reserve Wednesday and is now facing a lengthier absence to begin the regular season. The 35-year-old has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the start of training camp, and he recently experienced a setback in his recovery process that is set to sideline him until at least late October. Colin Blackwell and Arttu Hyry were recalled from AHL Texas to provide additional depth in Duchene's absence.