Duchene (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday.

Despite being considered day-to-day, Duchene has missed the last 14 games. It's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. His move to LTIR could lead to the activation of Jamie Benn (upper body), who hasn't played yet this season after undergoing surgery for a collapsed lung in late September. Duchene has registered one goal, one assist, three shots on net, four blocked shots and two hits in four appearances this season.