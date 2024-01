Duchene recorded two assists and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Duchene has made up for a six-game goal drought by providing five helpers over his last three outings. He earned his first power-play point since Dec. 6 in Thursday's contest. The 32-year-old center has been one of the Stars' better forwards this season, racking up 34 points (seven on the power play), 81 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 36 appearances.