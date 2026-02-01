Duchene scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mammoth.

Duchene's goal streak is up to four games, a span in which he's tallied five goals. The 35-year-old has helped the Stars to four straight wins, and if his offense is here to stay, that makes a deep team even deeper. He's at nine goals, 16 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 30 appearances this season, but he played at a point-per-game pace in 2024-25 and had no fewer than 56 points in any of his previous four campaigns, so it's no surprise he's getting his offense on track.