Duchene scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Duchene snapped an 11-game goal drought with his second-period tally, which was the game-winner. During the drought, he still mustered seven assists and 23 shots on net. The 32-year-old center is up to seven goals, 21 points, 61 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 26 contests this season, playing mainly on the second line.