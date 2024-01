Duchene posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Duchene set up Mason Marchment's game-tying goal early in the second period, which sparked the Stars' four-goal middle frame. The 33-year-old Duchene remains consistent, earning seven points with 16 shots on net over the last eight games. For the season, the second-line center has 42 points, 98 shots, 36 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 46 outings.