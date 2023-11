Duchene logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Duchene's point streak is up to five games (four goals, five assists). He had the secondary assist on Tyler Seguin's goal midway through the first period. Duchene started slow but has been one of the Stars' best forwards in recent weeks. He's at 14 points, 36 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 15 appearances while finding chemistry alongside Seguin and Mason Marchment.