Duchene registered two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Duchene's offense went quiet for three games around the holiday break, but he was able to get involved in this blowout win. He helped out on goals by linemates Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment. Duchene finished December with 14 points in as many games, giving him 11 goals, 20 helpers, 76 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 34 outings overall. He's over halfway to matching the 56-point campaign he recorded in 71 appearances a season ago.