Duchene (upper body) is considered day-to-day but won't be ready to play versus New Jersey on Wednesday, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

Duchene has been on the shelf since Oct. 18 versus the Blues due to his upper-body issue, a stretch of 22 games on injured reserve. Once given the all-clear, the veteran center could be shifted to the wing to try to cover for Tyler Seguin (knee), who is expected to be out long term.