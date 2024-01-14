Duchene found the back of the net in a 3-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Duchene is on a three-game goal-scoring streak and has recorded at least a point in seven of his last eight outings. He's up to 14 goals and 39 points in 41 appearances in 2023-24. Duchene's latest tally came on the power play, bringing him up to nine points (three markers) with the man advantage. Duchene's rebounded after having a bit of a down season with Nashville in 2022-23 (22 goals and 56 points in 71 outings) and should continue to find success in Dallas.