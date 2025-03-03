Duchene scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Duchene tallied at 13:28 of the first period and also set up the second of Wyatt Johnston's three goals in the contest. This was Duchene's fifth multi-point effort over the last seven games, a span in which he has seven goals and six assists, including six power-play points. For the season, he's up to 62 points (22 on the power play), 112 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 60 appearances. Duchene's top-six role has allowed him to elevate his performance compared to the previous two campaigns, making him a strong source of offense in fantasy.