Duchene notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Duchene has just three helpers over eight games in March. The good news is Tyler Seguin returned Wednesday, giving Duchene his preferred right wing for the first time in a month. Those two, along with Mason Marchment, were a force for a large chunk of the season and should be able to drive offense with the Stars competing for the top of the Central Division. Duchene is at 59 points, 149 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 68 appearances.