Duchene posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Duchene has been among Dallas' ice-time leaders with 17:49 per game early on, but he had nothing to show for it before Tuesday. The 32-year-old got on the scoresheet when he set up Evgenii Dadonov's second-period marker. Duchene has added 10 shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM over five contests in a middle-six role. He's also impressed at the faceoff dot early on, winning 68.3 percent (28-for-41) of his draws.