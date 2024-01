Duchene notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.

Duchene has maintained a strong pace in January, racking up three goals and six assists over nine contests. The 33-year-old center is up to 40 points, 94 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 43 outings. He is firmly in a top-six role while on pace for one of the strongest campaigns of his career.