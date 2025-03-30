Duchene notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Duchene has seen his role shift a few times in March due to trades and injuries, but he's remained as consistent as ever. The center has four goals and 10 assists, including four power-play helpers, over 14 outings this month. For the season, the 34-year-old is up to 28 goals, 46 helpers, 25 power-play points, 139 shots on net and a plus-14 rating across 73 contests. Duchene has played on one-year, $3 million contracts with Dallas in each of the last two years, though it wouldn't be shocking if he got a raise this summer, either from the Stars or another team.