Duchene missed practice Monday due to his upper-body injury but is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Duchene returned from his upper-body injury Saturday in St. Louis, but the issue is still bothering him a few days later. Head coach Glen Gulutzan didn't seem too concerned about Duchene's status for Tuesday's matchup, but the Stars will likely monitor his status during morning skate before officially determining his status.