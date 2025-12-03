Duchene (upper body) remains day-to-day, and it's still unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports Wednesday.

Duchene has been out since Oct. 18 versus the Blues, a stretch of 22 games on the shelf, and he's been day-to-day for just about all of it. He still needs to string together "good days" before he returns to the lineup. Once given the all-clear, the veteran center could shift to the wing to try to cover for Tyler Seguin (knee), who is facing an extended absence.