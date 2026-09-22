Duchene wasn't seen skating at Stars' training camp on Tuesday, per Robert Tiffin of NHL.com.

After reports noted that Duchene was originally supposed to miss the first few days of camp, his absence has now extended beyond the team's first two preseason games. The 35-year-old center missed a chunk of time with an upper-body injury during the 2025-26 season, where he posted 16 goals, 45 points and 89 shots on net across 57 regular-season outings. According to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site, head coach Glen Gulutzan stated that Duchene's absence is for maintenance purposes. His status will be monitored closely in the coming days with the Stars' opening night set for Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues.