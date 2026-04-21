Duchene recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Duchene gave the Stars a 2-1 lead in the second period with a power-play tally from close range following a set-up from Mikko Rantanen, and he later participated in the build-up of Jason Robertson's goal in the third frame. These were Duchene's first two points in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, and he figures to remain heavily involved in the Stars' offensive scheme due to his top-six role, as well as being a playmaking threat in the power play.