Duchene scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 5-3 win against the Blue Jackets.

Duchene ended up with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and a minor penalty in his 14:27 of ice time. He also did great work in the faceoff circle, winning six of his seven attempts at the dot. The 32-year-old was blanked in his first four games, but he's pieced together a three-game point streak with a goal and two assists.