Duchene scored a goal and took five shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Duchene has found the back of the net in three of his last five goals, and the veteran playmaker continues to have an excellent season as one of Dallas' primary offensive weapons. He notched 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 15 games in March, and while he might not record a new career-high mark in points, there's no question this has been an excellent bounce-back season for the veteran. His 75 points in 74 games are the second-most points he's racked up in his career.