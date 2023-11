Duchene scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Duchene has four points over two contests since he returned from a minor upper-body injury. The 32-year-old center's goal Saturday stood as the game-winner for the Stars. He's up to nine points, 30 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-5 rating through 12 appearances while filling a middle-six role.