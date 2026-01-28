Duchene scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Duchene has three goals over the last two games. He's earned nine points over 13 contests in January, which has helped him get his scoring pace on track. Duchene has a total of seven goals, 14 points, 41 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 28 appearances this season. He's in a middle-six role for now, but he would likely move up into a more prominent spot if a key forward became unavailable.