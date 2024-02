Duchene scored a pair of goals on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Duchene logged his third straight multi-point effort, though he's now been limited to one power-play goal among 13 points over his last 12 outings. The 33-year-old is nonetheless having an excellent bounce-back campaign in Dallas. He's up to 21 tallies -- one off his total from last year -- and 52 points with 112 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 53 games in a second-line role.