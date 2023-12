Duchene notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over Vancouver.

Duchene set up Tyler Seguin's goal in the first period before scoring the game-winner with nine seconds left in overtime, beating Thatcher Demko through the five-hole on a partial breakaway. Duchene now has points in five straight games, tallying five goals and four assists in that span. He's up to 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) through 30 games this season.