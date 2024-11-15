Duchene had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Duchene gave the Stars the lead just 1:09 into the first period with a thunderous shot from the left face-off circle, and then he added an assist to record his sixth multi-point game across his last eight appearances. Duchene has been one of Dallas' most productive players this season and has racked up nine points (three goals, six assists) in six games since the beginning of November.