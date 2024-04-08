Duchene scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Duchene got the Stars on the board late in the first period and also set up a Tyler Seguin marker in the second. This outing snapped a five-game slump for Duchene, who hasn't fully regained his scoring touch since Seguin returned from a lower-body injury. Duchene has still enjoyed a strong campaign with 25 goals, 64 points, 165 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 76 appearances in a second-line role.