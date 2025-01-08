Duchene scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but Duchene set the Stars on the comeback trail. With three goals and five assists over his last five outings, Duchene has put his December slump to rest. He's up to 16 goals, 22 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 39 contests this season as a fixture on the Stars' second line.