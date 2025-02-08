Duchene scored two goals on six shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Duchene's helper was the 500th of his career, and his pair of goals got him to the 20-goal mark for the fourth consecutive season. The 34-year-old had gone eight contests without a goal and five games without a multi-point effort prior to Friday. He's now at 52 points (16 on the power play), 99 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 54 appearances this season. Duchene continues to center the Stars' second line.