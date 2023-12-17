Duchene provided an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Duchene has two goals and five helpers over his last six contests. The 32-year-old helped out on Mason Marchment's opening tally at 4:58 of the first period. Duchene is up to 24 points, 64 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings overall. He's been an excellent fit in his first season with the Stars, and it's possible he could challenge for the 70-point mark for the fourth time in his career.