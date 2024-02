Duchene scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Duchene stayed hot coming out of the All-Star break. He's scored in three straight games while racking up 11 points over his last 11 outings. The 33-year-old is up to 18 goals, 46 points (10 on the power play), 106 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 49 contests overall. Duchene should continue to thrive in a second-line role as the Stars compete for the top spot in the Central Division.