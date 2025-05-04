Duchene notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Duchene set up back-to-back power-play goals that flipped a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead for the Stars. Other than this performance, it was a quiet first round for Duchene and the Stars' second line, which will need to change if they've got a deep run in mind. The 34-year-old was limited to three assists, 10 shots on net, four hits, six blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over seven contests versus the Avalanche.