Duchene scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Devils.

Duchene has four goals and two assists over the last six games. The 33-year-old center's second-period tally held up as the game-winner. For the season, he has 41 points, 95 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating while emerging as a second-line fixture in his first year with the Stars.