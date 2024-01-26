Duchene scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Duchene struck at 2:22 of the first period to open the scoring. The center has racked up five goals and three assists over his last nine contests, providing steady offense from his second-line spot. The 33-year-old has 16 goals, 43 points, 100 shots on net and a plus-13 rating this season. Duchene may not get any closer to a point-per-game pace, but he's been a great fit in a balanced offense and should have a home in most fantasy formats.