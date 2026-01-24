Duchene scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Duchene leveled the game at two scores apiece just under eight minutes into the second period. With the power-play tally, he is up to five goals, 12 points, 38 shots on net and 11 blocks through 27 games this season. His goal Friday snapped a four-game streak without a point and a five-game run without a goal. Due to the upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for a month and a half near the start of the campaign, the 35-year-old center will likely take a large step back compared to the point-per-game season he enjoyed a year ago. However, Duchene remains in a strong spot to post numbers inside the Stars' top six, giving him decent fantasy value in standard formats moving forward.