Duchene scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Monday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.

The 33-year-old center opened the scoring just 2:33 into the first period, and the Stars went on to score five more times before the first intermission. Duchene has six multi-point performances in his last nine games, racking up seven goals and 15 points over that stretch as he sets his sights on his first point-per-game campaign since 2021-22.