Duchene scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Kraken.

Duchene opened the scoring 1:14 into the opening frame, finishing a feed from Tyler Seguin on a 2-on-1 rush, before extending Dallas' lead to 3-1 with another goal in the second period. Duchene would later add an assist on Thomas Harley's game-winner in overtime, recording his second three-point game this season. The 32-year-old Duchene now has points in four straight contests and 10 (four goals, six assists) in his last seven. He's up to 10 goals and 27 points through 29 games overall.