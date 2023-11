Duchene tallied a goal and three assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Columbus.

After missing Dallas' previous contest with an upper-body injury, Duchene posted his first multi-point game of the season in a win over the Blue Jackets, scoring the eventual game-winning goal in the second period while adding a pair of assists. After he was held scoreless in his first four games with the Stars, Duchene now has points in six of his last seven contests, with three goals and five assists in that span.