Duchene notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Carolina.

Duchene set up Mason Marchment's tally in the second period before sealing the Dallas win with an empty-netter in the third. The 33-year-old Duchene has four points (a goal and three assists) in his last two games and nine (four goals, five assists) in his previous seven contests. He's up to 19 goals and 50 points through 52 games this season, six shy of his total in 71 games with Nashville last year.