Duchene picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday's 8-3 win over Minnesota.

Duchene extended Dallas' lead to 3-1 midway through the first period, burying a net-front feed from Mason Marchment, before adding an assist on Wyatt Johnston's power-play tally early in the second. Duchene now has goals in three straight games while recording points in eight of his last nine contests. Overall, he's up to 11 points (five goals, six assists) through 13 games in his debut season with the Stars.