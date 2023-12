Duchene scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Duchene set up an Esa Lindell tally in the first period before crashing the net to deposit the go-ahead goal at 8:17 of the third. Over the last five games, Duchene has two goals and four assists, continuing his generally strong play since late October. The 32-year-old center is up to eight goals, 23 points, 64 shots and a plus-6 rating through 27 outings overall in a second-line role.