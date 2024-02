Duchene notched two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

He helped set up Tyler Seguin for a pair of second-period tallies. Duchene caught fire on New Year's Eve and hasn't cooled down yet, piling up seven goals and 19 points over his last 18 games and never going more than one game without getting onto the scoresheet during that stretch. The 33-year-old is two goals short of the 10th 20-goal, 50-point campaign of his career.