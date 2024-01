Duchene scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

The veteran center potted his own goal early in the third period, then helped set up Thomas Harley for the OT winner. Duchene wraps up a productive January that saw him record six goals and 14 points in 14 games, and he's on pace to top 70 points on the season for the fourth time in his career, with 17 goals and 45 points in 48 contests.