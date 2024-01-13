Duchene scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist, went minus-2 and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Duchene tried to get the Stars back in the contest, but they couldn't find a tying goal in a back-and-forth third period. The center has two goals and seven assists over his last seven games, a span that includes three multi-point efforts. For the season, the 32-year-old has racked up 13 goals, 38 points, 87 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 40 appearances in his first year with the Stars.