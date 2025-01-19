Duchene scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Duchene's consistency has dipped recently -- he has five points over his last six games despite getting on the scoresheet in just two of those contests. He tends to play well against the team that drafted him, earning 20 points over 18 career games against the Avalanche. The 34-year-old center has had a strong 2024-25 with 18 goals, 25 assists, 81 shots on net, 14 power-play points and a plus-8 rating through 45 appearances.