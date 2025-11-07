Duchene (upper body) won't travel with the Stars for Saturday's game in Nashville, per Dallas beat writer Robert Tiffin on Friday.

Duchene hasn't been in the lineup since Oct. 18. He has a goal and an assist in four appearances with the Stars in 2025-26. The Stars are hoping to have Duchene join the team for their upcoming two-game road trip to Canada, which begins Tuesday in Ottawa, so he might be getting close to returning. When Duchene is ready, he'll probably serve in a middle-six capacity and receive power-play ice time.