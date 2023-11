Duchene (upper body) won't play Monday against Boston, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Duchene is listed as day-to-day after being injured in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Vancouver. He has two goals, five points, 22 shots on net, eight blocked shots and six hits in 10 outings this campaign. With Radek Faksa (upper body) unavailable as well, Dallas will dress 11 forwards and seven blueliners in Monday's contest. As a result, Joel Hanley will get to make his season debut.