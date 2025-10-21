Duchene (upper body) won't play against Columbus on Tuesday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Duchene is day-to-day while battling a lingering injury. He sat out Thursday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver before returning to the lineup in a 3-1 defeat versus the Blues on Saturday. Duchene has produced one goal, one assist, three shots on net, four blocked shots and two hits across four appearances this season. With Duchene unavailable for at least one game, Justin Hryckowian will probably play against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.