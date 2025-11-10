Duchene (upper body) will not travel with the Stars for their impending two-game road trip, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine on Sunday.

Duchene will remain in Dallas and continue to work his way back to full strength while his club heads to Canada for a pair of games against the Senators and Canadiens on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The Ontario native last played Oct. 18, and it doesn't seem like he's close to returning to the lineup when taking into account this latest update.