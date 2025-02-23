Dumba provided an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Dumba has logged a helper in three straight contests. Prior to this stretch, he had been limited to just two assists in his first 34 appearances of the campaign. He's now at five helpers, 29 shots on net, 51 hits, 38 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 37 outings. Dumba won't be a massive producer on offense, but a strong showing over the next week or two could allow the Stars to address other needs at the trade deadline, even with Miro Heiskanen (knee) out for weeks and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) done for the season.